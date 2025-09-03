Squall front to bring heavy showers across South Bengal for 3 days

Kolkata: A squall front, formed by the collision of easterly and westerly winds, that has created massive cumulonimbus clouds aligned in a linear pattern will bring showers accompanied by thunderstorms in several South Bengal in the next three days. Fishermen have been urged not to venture into the sea in the next 24 hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, the system is expected to remain active bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms to East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, South 24-Parganas on Wednesday. A strong breeze measuring 30-40 kmph may also sweep through the districts. On Thursday, East Burdwan, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas will also receive light to moderate rainfall. The MeT office also said that scattered rainfall will occur in almost all South Bengal districts on Friday.

The weather experts have pointed out that such formations occur suddenly, plunging areas triggering lightning, heavy storms, microbursts and intense rainfall. They further noted that a cyclonic circulation near the Myanmar coast is likely to generate a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours. With the monsoon axis shifting back over the state, this system is expected to intensify rainfall across South Bengal in the next two days.

The MeT office has urged people to avoid going out at the time of lightning and thundershowers. Those who work in the field were also advised not to be on the open fields or under electric posts or trees when the thunderstorm will happen. People have also been urged to turn off the electronic devices at the time of lightning and thunderstorms.

Incidentally, several South Bengal districts scattered rainfall on Tuesday as well. As per the MeT office prediction, the North Bengal districts will also receive heavy rainfall in the next two days. Due to the impact of the weather system, several South Bengal districts received overnight rainfall on Monday. The temperature in Kolkata will hover between 27-30 degree Celsius in the next 24 hours. On Monday afternoon, the highest temperature in the city stood at 34.2 degree Celsius.