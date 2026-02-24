Spring showers hit Kolkata; storms predicted across South Bengal

Kolkata: As winter recedes and spring begins to settle over the city, a brief spell of rain is set to interrupt the rising temperatures. The Alipore Meteorological Department has forecast scattered, light to moderate rain in Kolkata on



Tuesday, accompanied by possible thunderstorms and occasional gusty winds.

A similar forecast has been issued for Howrah, Hooghly, and North 24-Parganas. A yellow alert has been sounded for South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Jhargram, where thunderstorms with lightning are likely on Tuesday. The remaining days of the week are expected to stay largely dry.

The shift in weather comes even as temperatures

continue to climb with the onset of spring. On Monday morning, Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6°C, 1.1 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature on Sunday stood at 31.2°C, 0.7 degrees above normal. Notably, no district in South Bengal saw the mercury dip below 17°C. In Salt Lake, on the city’s outskirts, the minimum temperature was recorded at 21°C.

The anticipated showers may offer a brief respite from the growing warmth, even as the season steadily transitions into early summer.