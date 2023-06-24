Spread awareness: Police shares video of cybercrime victims

Kolkata: Kolkata Police started sharing videos of cybercrime victims on their social media to create a larger awareness amongst the people on how to safeguard themselves from such situations and the process through which they can seek help from the police.



Two days ago, they posted the video of civil engineer Ratan Dutta narrating how he got cheated of Rs 1,20,000 after clicking on a link sent to his email seeking his credit card details and OTP for him to get a voucher of Rs 3,200. Dutta said that he was working at the office when he received an email from Airtel.

Busy at work, he clicked on the link and submitted his credit card details and OTP. Immediately a substantial amount was debited from his account.

Dutta shared that he immediately called the bank and blocked the credit card. Since he was busy that day, Dutta filed a complaint the next day to Shakespeare Sarani Police Station and the South Division Cyber Cell. The entire amount was recovered within May 6 by Sergeant Suvankar Chakraborty and his team.

The video shared by the police on social media also included Sergeant Chakraborty pointing out the mistake made by Dutta i.e. complaining after 20-22 hours of the crime committed.

He said that these are time-dependent crimes. “Our appeal to you would be whenever this kind of a crime takes place, please try not to waste time and immediately approach the local police station or divisional cyber cell or cyber p.s. Lalbazar or call 1930 (cyber crime helpline),” Chakraborty advised.

“We share with you a short video in which Mr Dutta explains exactly what mistakes he made which caused him to fall prey to scammers. Do watch until the end, and remember, the more aware you are, the lesser the chances of loss,” Kolkata Police wrote on its Facebook feed.

In a separate post, they stated that people are often confused about which of the cyber cells needs to be approached to report a cybercrime.

They shared that Kolkata Police has nine divisions and each of them has a cyber cell. They also shared a list of police stations and divisions along with details of the cyber cell in each division.