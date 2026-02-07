Spotlight on Jangalmahal with Rs 27K-cr ‘Jangal Sundari’ proj

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government, through its Interim Budget, dropped a significant industrial signal with the announcement of a Rs 27,000 crore investment for the “Jangal Sundari Karmanagari” industrial township at Raghunathpur in Purulia.



Envisaged as a game-changing intervention for the project will unfold across more than 3,000 acres, with vast economic corridors set to reshape Purulia’s industrial landscape and boost long-stalled growth ambitions.

The state government is rolling out six major economic corridors to stitch the city more tightly with the districts, a move expected to unlock massive employment opportunities across Bengal. Industries are planned on both flanks of these corridors, creating continuous industrial belts linking south Bengal with the north, and the east with the west.

The proposed corridors include Raghunathpur (Purulia)–Tajpur (East Midnapore), Dankuni–Jhargram, Dankuni–Kalyani, Dankuni–Cooch Behar, Kharagpur–Moregram–Gurli, and Purulia–Joka–Kolkata, together envisaged as engines of industrial growth and large-scale job creation.

This Interim Budget has once again emphasised the development of Jangalmahal. “Jangal Sundari Karmanagari” industrial township, along with the industrial area and connected corridors from Dankuni to Amritsar, is not only likely to attract huge investments but will also attract lakhs of employment.

Once the work on the freight corridor is completed, Dankuni will assume the role of a major land port in the state. According to sources, several industrial parks have already been set up in Raghunathpur in Purulia and Kalyani in Nadia.

The Mamata Banerjee government is creating three dedicated industrial corridors in Bengal to reap the benefits of the Centre’s Amritsar-Dankuni freight corridor, which aims to boost trade and commerce between the eastern and northern parts of the country.