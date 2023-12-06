Spotlight on Australia at 29th KIFF

On Wednesday at the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), Australia was unveiled as the Special Feature Country.

Rowan Ainsworth, Australian Consul-General in Kolkata and eminent Australian filmmakers Bruce Beresford and Rolf de Heer were present at the event at Nandan. At the event, the significant Australia-India Audio-visual Co-Production Agreement, a collaboration that promises to redefine

the landscape of both nations’ film industries took centre stage.

Ratified following a joint media release on November 21, 2023, the treaty opens new horizons for collaborative filmmaking, enabling movies and television series to showcase the diverse tapestry of Australian and Indian cultures. The co-production agreement’s highlights include access to government funding support including grants, subsidies and tax concessions. This collaboration signifies a crucial chapter for the Australian and Indian film industries.

“The inclusion of Australia as the Special Focus Country emphasises the shared commitment to fostering cultural understanding and strengthening ties through the art of storytelling. We are honoured to have two renowned Australian filmmakers, award-winning director Bruce Beresford and acclaimed director Rolf de Heer...” said Ainsworth.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Beresford of ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ fame said how Australian cinema is a treasure trove of diverse narratives and KIFF provides a global stage for audiences to immerse themselves in storytelling. “The warmth and passion of Indian audiences, coupled with the universal language of cinema, create a unique connection,” he said.

For acclaimed Australian director and screenwriter, Rolf de Heer, film is a universal language, which has the power to transcend boundaries. “It is a pleasure for me that a wide variety of Australian storytelling has been brought to Kolkata,” he said.

The film fest will showcase a selection of Australian cinema in three categories, including contemporary gems like ‘The Dry’, ‘Sweet As’, and ‘Shayda’. Horror film enthusiasts can look forward to titles like ‘Wolf Creek’, ‘Sissy’, ‘Picnic at Hanging Rock’ and ‘100 Bloody Acres’