Spotlight Nandigram: Abhishek to hold multiple rallies

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is set to hold multiple election rallies in East Midnapore’s Nandigram, one of the most keenly watched Assembly constituencies in West Bengal.



Party sources said Abhishek is placing special emphasis on Nandigram in a bid to wrest the seat from the BJP. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, the sitting MLA, is contesting again from Nandigram, apart from Bhawanipore.

A senior party insider indicated that Abhishek is likely to address at least three rallies in Nandigram and may begin his East Midnapore campaign from the Constituency. On March 25, he is scheduled to meet party workers there, followed by a series of programmes across the district over the next two days. He is also expected to hold booth-level meetings with workers in Nandigram to firm up campaign strategy.

A closed-door organisational meeting is slated in Kanthi on March 30, while a rally is likely in Panskura East on March 27.

The Trinamool Congress has fielded Pabitra Kar, a former BJP panchayat chief and once a close associate of Adhikari, as its candidate from Nandigram shortly after he rejoined the party earlier in the day. Kar will take on Adhikari in what is shaping up to be a high-stakes contest.

Political observers view the move as a strategic gamble by Abhishek, potentially decisive in a Constituency known for narrow margins. Kar’s switch is expected to add intensity to the contest, given his grassroots network and familiarity with the BJP’s

organisational strategy.

Kar formally joined the Trinamool fold under Abhishek Banerjee just hours before the party announced its candidate list.Abhishek is likely to launch his broader South Bengal campaign from Patharpratima in South 24-Parganas on March 24, followed by a rally in

Daspur in West Midnapore on March 25. He is expected to begin campaigning in north Bengal towards the end

of the month.