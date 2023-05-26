‘Spot institutions in dists to offer guidance on civil services examinations’

KOLKATA: The state government has asked the district magistrates to form a team consisting of IAS, IPS, IFoS, WBCS, WBPS (including probationers) officers posted in the districts for identifying educational institutions where guidance and motivation related to Civil Services Examinations can be provided to the students. There will be a minimum of 15 officers in each team.



The district administration has been requested to send such team list by May 27.

“Awareness about civil service in Bengal is still lacking. We want to ensure that there is no lack of information regarding the various aspects and avenues of civil service so that the talented students have a clear idea of the prospects before him / her after cracking the examination,” Surajit Kar Purkayastha, Chairman of Satyendranath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre (SNTCSSC) said.

SNTCSSC has already started organising seminars at institutions that offers undergraduate and post graduate studies in Kolkata and other urban areas for awareness among students regarding civil service.”

This move of creating district-level teams will increase the penetration,”he added. Seven candidates from the state government’s SNTCSSC have cracked the UPSC examinations 2022, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Chaitanya Khemani from Siliguri secured an all-India rank of 158, topping from Bengal. Ishan Sinha from Kolkata stood 234. Rishabh Singh from Kolkata secured 294th rank.

Akanksha Jha from Kolkata secured 371 rank. Md. Burhan Zaman from Kolkata secured the 768th rank.