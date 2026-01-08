Sports Min draws TMC flak after mispronouncing East Bengal, Mohun Bagan

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Union Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya after he mispronounced the names of Bengal’s iconic football clubs, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, triggering widespread criticism and political backlash in the state.

A short video clip of Mandaviya referring to the clubs as “Mohan Baigan” and “East Baigan” went viral on social media, drawing strong reactions from football fans and political leaders alike.

In a strongly worded post, the party said it was unfortunate that a Union Sports minister could not even pronounce the names of clubs that have played a pivotal role in shaping Indian football. Clarifying the correct pronunciations, the TMC said such mistakes reflected a lack of awareness and sensitivity towards Bengal’s traditions and passions.

Stressing that football is an emotion in Bengal, the party accused the BJP of repeatedly failing to understand the state’s culture. “Football runs in Bengal’s blood,” the TMC said

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the mispronunciation amounted to an insult to Bengal’s sporting luminaries, asserting that those who disrespect such institutions “cannot be Bengal’s own.”