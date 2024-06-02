Sporadic violence incidents reported from Bhangar & Sandeshkhali

Kolkata: Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from Sandeshkhali and Bhangar areas on Saturday during the last phase of polling. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Opposition parties blamed each other for the unrest. In Sandeshkhali, police personnel were attacked and tension continued even after the polls concluded.



Since Friday night, Bhangar had been tense as both the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and TMC clashed in various areas. It was alleged that an ISF agent was apprehended by the police on Friday night. When ISF candidate from the Jadavpur LS Constituency, Nur Alam Khan, arrived at the scene, his car was reportedly chased by a group of miscreants, who he claimed were backed by TMC. Additionally, bombs were allegedly hurled in several areas of Bhangar throughout the night and into Saturday morning, spreading panic among voters. ISF and TMC accused each other of instigating the violence.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted in Sandeshkhali between TMC and BJP supporters. BJP alleged that TMC workers attacked their members in Rajbari area, prompting BJP workers to blockade in protest. A violent mob later pelted stones and bricks at police on Basanti Highway. Despite repeated requests, the crowd did not disperse, forcing police to resort to lathi charge and firing a few tear gas shells to control the situation.

Additionally, CPI(M) candidate in the Baranagar Assembly by-election, Tanmoy Bhattacharya, got involved in a scuffle with a TMC councillor from Baranagar Municipality at a polling booth.

During the altercation, Bhattacharya allegedly grabbed the councillor by the shirt collar, however, bystanders prevented the situation from escalating.