Sporadic incidents of post-poll violence reported

Kolkata: Sporadic incidents of post-poll violence were alleged after Lok Sabha poll counting from Canning, New Town, Narendrapur and Madhyamgram on Tuesday.

In Canning, the house of a local BJP leader was allegedly attacked leading to two people getting injured. According to a news agency, the husband and mother of local leader Mamni Das sustained injuries. The incident was reported to the police, who promptly took action and rescued the injured people. They were taken to Canning Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment.

Similarly, in Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency, BJP polling agent Sameer Mistry’s house was allegedly vandalised. He was the polling agency of BJP candidate Anirban Ganguly. It was alleged that soon after the results were announced, his house was vandalised. A complaint was filed at Narendrapur police station and according to sources, a probe in the matter was started. A BJP worker’s house was allegedly vandalised in Newtown in post-poll violence. It was alleged that a group of miscreants attacked the BJP worker’s house at Vivekananda pally with stones, sticks and liquor bottles. In another incident, allegations were made by BJP that the party office under Barrackpore Constituency was vandalised. It was further alleged that 10-12 houses were vandalised in Madhyamgram as well. The ruling party, however, denied allegations in all the cases.