Splendour & glitz mermerise viewers during Puja Carnival

Siliguri: The Durga Puja Carnival in Siliguri was celebrated with grandeur on Monday. 12 Puja committees from the city participated in the event. The I & CA Department of the West Bengal government also presented a cultural presentation at the programme. A large number of people gathered to see the carnival.



Organised by Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), the carnival took place at Mahatma Gandhi More and witnessed vibrant cultural performances. Puja committees participated in the procession with beautifully decorated tableaus. Dignitaries, including Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, Preeti Goyel, District Magistrate of Darjeeling, C Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police and other senior officials, were present at the carnival.

“We made several arrangements to control the crowd and ensure a peaceful, beautiful event. Police forces were deployed in the area. CCTV cameras were installed. The Puja committees have showcased stunning performances,” said Mayor Gautam Deb.

The SMC started the Durga Puja carnival in the year 2022. Since then, the carnival has been taking place at the same location. Last year, a huge crowd could be seen at the carnival, which led to a chaotic situation. To avoid overcrowding, the seating arrangement for the audience was divided into four color-coded zones. The Red Zone was designated for senior citizens, the Orange Zone for specially-abled individuals, the Blue Zone for women and children and the Green Zone for invitees. Four stages were erected, with the main centre stage reserved for the judges. A striking “alpana” design adorned the center of Mahatma Gandhi More, where the performances took place.

The puja committees that participated were Babu Singh Sporting Club, Satakshi Durga Puja Committee, Bandhab Sangha, Subrata Sangha, Dada Bhai Sporting Club, Surya Siksha Samity, Central Colony Durga Puja Committee, Siliguri Jatiya Yuva Sangha, Janasree Club, Ujjwal Sangha, Ramkrishna Bayam Shikkha Sangha, and Jatiya Tarun Sangha. During the event, traffic restrictions were imposed on key routes, including the Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Flyover, Hill Cart Road, Bidhan Road and parts of Sevoke Road, to facilitate the smooth flow

of the carnival.