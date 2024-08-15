Spl school’s launches QR code badges for students with special needs

Kolkata: The safety of individuals with special needs, whether children, teens, or adults, has always been a concern for their families. As a new, innovative, safety initiative, ICanFlyy International School ideated and launched a QR Code Badge for identification of students with



special needs.

At a special ceremony, each student was handed a unique badge with a unique QR code, which when scanned, would display the student’s name and their emergency contact’s number. Minu Budhia, Psychotherapist and Founder of ICanFlyy International School, explained to all the children that this badge was now a part of their everyday lives. They must pin it to their clothes when going out of their homes, whether to school, or anywhere else.

Given their varying understanding of the world around them due to their intellectual challenges, sensory issues, communication challenges, if they are separated from their parent/guardian/caretaker in a crowded place or lost, they are unable to ask for help like a regular child can.

Minu Budhia said: “I know all too well the daily worries and fears that special parents like us face. We constantly wonder if our children are safe, if they are understood and if they will receive the help they need. These thoughts are with me every day, not just as a mother, but also as the founder of ICanFlyy International School. The QR Code Badge is a great solution, I think. Our students here are like my own children; I see in them the same vulnerabilities and the same beautiful uniqueness that I see in my daughter.” Sugandha Ramkumar, Principal of ICanFlyy International School, said: “The safety of our students is of prime importance to us at ICanFlyy International School. A step forward in this direction is a QR code badge for all our students.

This has been ideated by Sanjay Budhia, Managing Director, Patton Group and implemented by our Founder, Minu Budhia.

This badge has a QR code and when scanned will give the name of the student and an emergency telephone number. This initiative is to keep our students safe everywhere.”