Spl Puja tram to trundle between Tollygunge & Ballygunge

Kolkata: With 14 days to go for Bengal’s greatest carnival the festive fervour has begun to steam and to add to the celebrations this year a Puja special tram — to celebrate 150 years of Kolkata Tramways and to commemorate Durga Puja’s UNESCO Heritage tag — will trundle from Tollygunge to Ballygunge starting this month.



The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) in collaboration with Asian Paints is set to run the services till the New Year.

The iconic trams, a part of Kolkata’s landscape since 1873, have stood witness to the many faces of the ‘City of Joy’ and have blended itself to become a symbol and part of the city’s history and charm.

To celebrate the 150-year journey, the special tram designed meticulously in bright colours will glide through

popular areas allowing a peek at famous Puja pandals on its stated route, an official stated.

Chairman of WBTC, Madan Mitra said: “WBTC has collaborated with Asian Paints which holds the Sharad Samman in Kolkata. This is a tribute to the city’s Puja spirit and the heritage of the city, the tram.”

The exterior of the first compartment captures the hand-painted artworks honouring Kumartuli — the traditional potters’ quarter in North Kolkata — where idols of Goddess Durga and her entourage are sculpted.

The bogie also highlights the unique stories of people behind Durga Puja festivities, including the women dhakis. The interiors of the first bogie include Puja decor to mark the occasion, an alpona and a museum-style visual narrative.

Through QR codes, the visitors will be able to explore these stories under “People of Puja” during the tram ride. The exteriors of the second compartment are inspired by the state’s culture and landmarks. The artwork on this bogie reflects various elements of Puja symbols.

To add more fizz, the state Transport department is mulling introducing an AC tram route from Gariahat to Shyambazar via Esplanade during three days of Durga Puja and give the pandal hoppers another alternative to tour the popular Puja pandals en-route.

The AC tram route from Gariahat to Shyambazar via Esplanade covering popular Pujas, including Ekdalia, Singhi Park and Hatibagan Sarbojanin amongst others, will cost Rs 600 per person.

The trams are likely to depart at 10 am and will ply on Saptami, Ashtami and Navami.

People will be able to book through the WBTC portal as well as contact various depots and the state Transport department’s office for the details of their joy ride.