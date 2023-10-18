Spl Puja delicacies launched

Courtyard By Marriott Siliguri is delighted to extend a warm invitation to all for a joyous celebration of Durga Puja through the grand Maha Bhoj event at Siliguri Kitchen, taking place from October 20-24.

Additionally, the hotel has unveiled Cinnamon Terrace, the new highest rooftop restaurant in the city, on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja.

Durga Puja Maha Bhoj at Siliguri Kitchen includes — lunch at Rs 1199 from 1300 hours to 1600 hours (unlimited buffet with unlimited mocktails), dinner at Rs 1199, available from 1900 hours to 2300 hours (unlimited buffet with unlimited mocktails).

The Maha Bhoj Thali will be available at Rs 999 (lunch or dinner), midnight buffet at Rs 749 only available on October 21-23. These rates are for per person and Goods and Services Tax will be added per meal.