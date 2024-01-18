Spl public outreach drive in Alipurduar from Jan 20

Alipurduar: Leaves have been cancelled for all government employees as the Chief Minister announces a 22-day ‘Jana Sanjog’ (problem-solving public relations programme), modeled after the successful ‘Duare Sarkar’ initiative. Commencing on January 20, this public relations programme will span 22 days with around 2000 camps scheduled in Alipurduar.



While the distribution of government services to ‘Duare Sarkar’ beneficiaries continues until January 31, the ‘problem-solving public relations programme’ is set to commence on January 20 across all districts of the state. The Planning and Statistics department of the state government has already disseminated guidelines for the programme to relevant departments. In Alipurduar district, each polling booth in the district will be manned by three officials, offering 20 government welfare projects at

each camp.

This provides an opportunity for the public to approach officials and express concerns regarding crucial government documents, including Kanyashree, Rupashree, caste certificates, Swasthya Sathi cards, ration cards, Lakshmi Bhandar, disability certificates and more. From January 20 to February 12, citizens can visit the camps at all booths from Monday to Saturday between 10 am and 5 pm to enroll in various government schemes.

District Magistrate R Vimala emphasised: “We aim to be more accessible to every resident of Alipurduar district. Three officials will be present at each polling booth camp for this programme. We are confident that the majority of the district’s residents are covered by existing government services. However, if anyone remains unserved or encounters problems, they are encouraged to come directly to our camp.”

To ensure the success of the programme, the Alipurduar district administration has cancelled the leave of all district administrative officers and government employees until February 12. While police cooperation was lacking during ‘Duare Sarkar’, this time, direct police collaboration will be sought at some polling booths in this programme. District Magistrates, additional district magistrates and other top officials will take turns visiting around 1200 polling booths in 64 Gram Panchayats across 6 blocks in the district.