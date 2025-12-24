Spl prog for Int’l Yr of Cooperatives 2025 held

Kolkata: A special programme to mark the International Year of Cooperatives 2025 was held at Mahajati Sadan in Kolkata on Tuesday, organised by The West Bengal State Co-operative Bank Limited.

Over 1,000 representatives from cooperative institutions attended the event. Panchayats, Rural Development and Co-operation minister Pradip Kumar Majumdar said cooperatives play a key role in financial empowerment, social justice and sustainable development.

“The cooperative system is the basis of a healthy society,” he said. He also highlighted the importance of PACS elections. Senior officials and cooperative leaders stressed democratic participation and collective responsibility.

The programme concluded with a call to strengthen the cooperative movement across the state.