Spl NBSTC bus services to Digha for Rath Yatra

Cooch Behar: On the occasion of Rath Yatra, the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has introduced special bus services to Digha, where the newly-constructed Jagannath Dham is set to host its first-ever Rath Yatra. The temple, built under the guidance of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is expected to attract thousands of devotees.

NBSTC chairman Partha Pratim Roy said that the additional services aim to ensure smooth transportation for pilgrims travelling from different corners of the state. Special buses will run from Kolkata, Siliguri, Raiganj, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar to Digha in the coming days.

Two buses will depart from Kolkata’s Dharmatala on June 26 at 10:30 pm and 11:00 pm. On June 27, three more buses will leave Dharmatala at 5:30 am, 6:00 am and 7:00 am. A bus from Siliguri to Digha will also run at 6:30 am the same day.

On June 28, buses from Raiganj and Cooch Behar will depart for Digha via Kolkata at 5:30 am and 7:00 am respectively. On June 29, two more buses will run from Dharmatala at 6:30 am and 7:30 am, along with a bus from Alipurduar via Kolkata at 7:00 am.

Speaking about the initiative, Chairman Partha Pratim Roy said: “In view of the Rath Yatra celebrations at Jagannath Dham in Digha, these special services are being operated by NBSTC so that devotees can easily travel to the temple and have darshan of Lord Jagannath.”