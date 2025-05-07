Spl Metro services for IPL match today

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway will operate special midnight services on Wednesday, May 7, following the IPL T20 match of Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

The decision comes in response to requests from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and Gameplan Sports Pvt. Ltd., on behalf of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Special services will run on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Kavi Subhash) and the Green Line’s Howrah Maidan–Esplanade stretch.

According to Metro authorities, all special trains will depart from Esplanade station at midnight. On the Blue Line, one train will head towards Dakshineswar and another towards Kavi Subhash (New Garia), reaching their destinations by 12:33 am, with stops at all intermediate stations. A third train on the Green Line will depart for Howrah Maidan,

arriving at 12:08 am.

Ticket counters will remain open only at the Old Esplanade and New Esplanade Metro stations. Commuters can purchase smart cards, tokens, and paper-based QR tickets from these locations. Metro officials have clarified that a surcharge of Rs 10 will be levied on each ticket, in addition to the regular fare.