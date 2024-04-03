Spl general observer takes stock of poll preps during meet with CEO

Special general observer to the state, Alok Sinha on Wednesday held a meeting with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab taking a stock of poll preparations for phase I. He also sought report from district election officers from the Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri where elections will be held in the first phase on April 19.

He also enquired about the affected areas of Cooch Behar and what steps have been taken to ensure that people in the affected areas do not face difficulties in casting their votes. It was learnt that during the meeting, Sinha was told that there are around 72 per cent sensitive booths.

Meanwhile, the ECI till April 3 carried out 728 nakas across the state which include the inter-state and intra-state naka checking. Around 37,157 licensed guns were deposited till Wednesday. The ECI has so far seized liquor, drugs, precious metals, freebies and other items totaling Rs 169 crore till April 3. Meanwhile, the ECI on Wednesday convened a crucial meeting with all states/UTs to review and assess the law and order situation, prevention of illicit activities, seizures and strict vigil across inter-state and international borders for elections to the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies 2024 for a free, fair, peaceful and inducement-free elections. The purpose of the combined review was to bring all concerned stakeholders together on the same platform for a seamless coordination and cooperation among officials of the neighbouring states/UTs along with Central agencies guarding the borders. The Commission, in detail, reviewed critical issues pertaining to each state/UT, reads a press statement issued by the ECI on Wednesday.