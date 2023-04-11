Spl Duare Sarkar camp held for residents of an island in Malda dist

MALDA: The district administration of Malda organised a special Duare Sarkar camp for almost a hundred people from financially-challenged backgrounds and living on an island of Kaliachak 2 block on River Ganga on Monday afternoon. It was aimed at endowing the people with government facilities.



Almost 25 families shift their habitation to this island for agriculture for six months and for the rest of the year they live on the mainland in Sakullapur village under the Bangitola Gram Panchayat. The condition of these families caught the attention of the district administration and they decided to organise a camp for the benefit of the economically weak.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “As directed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee we are reaching out to people unable to avail the benefits given by the state government. We took all the line departments to their doorstep for benefit distribution.”

The people living temporarily on the island do not have their own agricultural lands or pucca houses. So they opt for cultivating the island on the Ganga for six months. The rest six months of the year these people work as daily wage earners. All the forms related to benefits like Manabik pension, Lakshmir Bhandar, Swasthya Sathi, widow pension were filled up for them. Eye check up was also done. Two were detected with cataracts. The district administration is to arrange for cataract surgery of those affected absolutely-free-of-cost under Chokher Aalo scheme.

In 10 days of organising Duare Sarkar camps in Malda from April 1 to 10, Malda managed to hold 3,303 camps in both mobile and static mode. The footfall in these camps is 2 lakh 32 thousand and 5 hundred 80. Further, in these camps 124 applications have been received under Paray Samadhan for concrete cement (CC) roads, pucca drains, installation of submersible and High Mast lights. These demands are being taken up by the district administration on priority basis.