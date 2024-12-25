Spl concert featuring 32 songs written & composed by Mamata on the cards

Kolkata: A special concert will soon be held in the city exclusively dedicated to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee where all her 32 songs may be sung by different artistes.

The programme is likely to be arranged on January 12 on Rajdanga playground. All these songs were written and composed by the Chief Minister.

As many as 6 songs of Banerjee were released this year and all of them gained significant popularity among the audience. Several Durga Puja pandals also chose her songs as their theme songs. People have not so far been able to listen to all her songs at a time.

Noted singers, including Sreeradha Bandyopadhyay, Monomoy Bhattacharjee, Raghab Chattopadhyaya are likely will take part in the concert. Banerjee’s Cabinet colleague and singer Indranil Sen will also sing. During Mahalaya last year, eight songs, written and composed by Banerjee were also released. One of these songs was titled: “Subho Janmadin” (Happy Birthday). The first-ever music album containing songs written and composed by Banerjee was released during Puja 2022. It was for the first time she sang two songs in the album titled ‘Bangla Utsaber Gaan’ which too was released on the day of Mahalaya in 2023.

Babul Supriyo and Aditi Munshi sang the songs written and composed by Banerjee. During her trip to England a couple of years ago, Mamata took a piano accordion from a street singer and played the tune of a famous patriotic song ‘Othogo Bharat Lakkhi.’