‘Spl classes for students ahead of Madhyamik, HS exam in 2024’

Kolkata: Special classes will be conducted for students scoring less in selection test ahead of Madhyamik and Higher Secondary (HS) examination to strengthen their preparations and help them succeed in the mentioned examinations.



The government schools in the city have decided to help their students with these extra tests considering the dates for the two examinations have been preponed so as to avoid any conflict with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Madhyamik examination 2024 will be held from February 2 to 12.

This year, it was held from February 23 to March 4. Similarly, HS examination 2024 will be held from February 16 to 29, last year it was held from March 14 to 27.

Hence, heads of various Secondary and Higher Secondary institutions in the city have cited the preponement of the examinations by substantial days as a stress point to prepare their students.

The headmaster of Jadavpur Vidyapith Partha Pratim Baidya said that this year they have decided to distribute the checked answer scripts from selection tests amongst students of classes X and XII for the purpose of doubt clearing. “They will be able to see where they have made mistakes and this exercise will help them work on those aspects,” Baidya said on Tuesday.

Apart from this, they may conduct special classes after considering the situation. According to Baidya, they have been able to complete syllabus despite the prolonged summer vacation by conducting online classes during that duration. The summer holidays for the schools across the state, except for schools in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, were preponed to May 2 due to heatwave in

the state.

The Secondary and Primary schools in the state were then slated to reopen on June 5 and June 7 respectively but the dates were extended to June 15 by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee considering the inputs from the Meteorological department.

The Jodhpur Park Boys’ School headmaster Amit Sen Majumder also said that the syllabus completion was not an issue as they had conducted online classes in the first week of November after Lakshmi Puja.

However, Majumder said that like last year, the school will be conducting special classes to help students who score less in the selection test to ensure they are able to perform well in Madhyamik

and HS exams.