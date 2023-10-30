Spl campaign to register migrant labourers on govt portal from Nov 1

Kolkata: The state government is organising a special campaign across the state from November 1 to 10 to gather details of the migrant labourers and their families who are yet to get registered on the state government’s portal for availing the benefit of various schemes. The state will also be organising a special drive from November 2 to 10 across the state with a focus on West Bengal Bhabishyat Credit Card Scheme (WBBCCS), and West Bengal Student Credit Card Scheme (WBSCCS).



As directed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, chief secretary H K Dwivedi on Monday chaired a meeting with all district magistrates (DMs) to review the status and performance of the WBBCCS, WBSCCS and registration of migrant labourers on the state government portal.

It was directed that during the campaign, house-to-house visit to mobilise left-out families will be held during the initial six days (November 1 to 6) and digitisation of the collected forms will be done parallelly.

This is to be organised by DMs (and the Commissioner in KMC area). So far, the state has mobilised and captured details of around 14.25 lakh migrants and their families during the last Duare Sarkar period. In the upcoming campaign, the state seeks to cover the remaining families identified during the Covid lockdown period.

For WBBCCS, all DMs were requested to forward the pending applications by November 1 to the concerned banks. They were requested to ensure that all the pending cases of provisional sanctions are converted to final sanctions during the special drive. Further, the cases rejected on flimsy grounds are to be reviewed and re-sponsored during this drive.

It was also decided that all banks will submit subsidy claims for the sanctioned cases by November 5 so that all the presently sanctioned cases are converted to disbursement by November 10. The position of WBSCCS was also reviewed. A day-wise, branch-wise plan has been prepared by the districts to mobilise 21,000 students for sanctioning of their application. Date-wise progress reports will be collected on a real-time basis and the same will be placed before the chief secretary daily. Principal secretaries of Higher Education and MSME departments and secretary in CMO in charge of monitoring and coordination were present in the meeting along with convener, SLBC (state-level bankers committee).