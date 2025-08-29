Spl Assembly Session to address ‘atrocities against Bengalis’

Kolkata: A three-day special Session of the state legislative Assembly will be held in September to table a proposal condemning alleged atrocities against Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states where they are branded as Bangladeshi.

According to assembly sources, the Session will be held on September 1, 2 and 4. September 3 is a government holiday on account of Karam Puja, and hence no sitting will take place that day. The Assembly proceedings will begin on September 1 with obituary references, followed by an adjournment. A cabinet meeting is also scheduled for the same day. On September 2 and 4, discussions will take place, with the ruling Trinamool Congress expected to move a condemnation motion on the alleged assault on Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also announced the Shramashree scheme to bring back migrant workers facing alleged harassment and to rehabilitate them with livelihood opportunities aimed at making them financially independent. Under the scheme, each returning worker will receive a one-time travel aid of Rs 5000. In addition, until they find employment, they will be provided Rs 5000 per month for up to 12 months.

The package also includes access to Khadya Sathi ration cards, Swasthya Sathi health cards, and community kitchens for the homeless. Children of migrant workers will be enrolled in local government schools to ensure continuity in their education. The workers will further receive skill training under the Utkarsha Bangla programme and will be engaged in work based on their

individual skill sets.