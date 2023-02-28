Spike in infection in children: CM holds meeting to assess situation

Kolkata: With the deaths of three children reported in the city since Monday night and adenovirus fear gripping family members of the little ones, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, held a meeting with Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam and gave instructions to contain the spread of any infection.



Following the meeting, the state Health department issued detailed advisories urging the family members to make their children wear masks while taking them to crowded places. Parents have been advised to be cautious while taking children to parks, shopping malls and cinema halls. The advisory also stressed the use of sanitisers for the kids.

The Chief Minister directed the Health Secretary to act on a war footing and to open special units in all government and private hospitals to combat the current situation.

Given an upsurge in acute respiratory infection (ARI) cases, the Health department will conduct an awareness campaign for the next seven days following which the state government will decide the further course of action.

After evaluating the situation, the state will decide whether schools need to be closed, sources said.

At least 10 children died following acute respiratory infection in the past three days, which is a matter of concern for health officials.

State Health department has issued an advisory asking to set up paediatric ARI clinics in all medical colleges across the state, district and sub-divisional hospitals on a 24x7 basis. A separate paediatric ARI clinic is to be made operational to reduce the waiting time at OPD.

In other hospitals, the presence of paediatricians at emergency beyond OPD hours is to be ensured, said the advisory.

“No paediatric ARI cases shall be referred without knowledge of the concerned MSVP/Superintendents of the hospitals. A referral cannot be done unless the bed is ensured at the destination hospital. Ventilators and other logistics should be kept ready immediately. MSVP/Superintendent and Nursing Superintendent shall personally check their operationality daily,” reads the order.

Concerned PGTs and SRS should be utilised in the management of Paediatric ARI cases. Helpline Number 1800-313444-222 on a 24×7 basis has been made operational. This shall be given wide publicity, the advisory said.

Steps shall be taken for creating awareness on isolation and protection of children from crowds, and public places and on the use of masks. The advisory also suggested that regular training on critical care of paediatric ARI cases will be organised by the concerned authorities.

Five paediatric hubs namely, Dr B C Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences, CNMCH, NBMCH, Bankura Sammilani MCH and Malda MCH developed during Covid will be engaged in mentoring other hospitals.