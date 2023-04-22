Spike in footfall: ER to add more coaches in at least 8 trains

Kolkata: Eastern Railway (ER) has decided to add coaches to at least eight trains temporarily to reduce the heavy rush of passengers during the summer season.

One sleeper class will be added from April 25 to June 30 in Howrah-Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Howrah Doon Express, one sleeper class will be added in Howrah-Raxaul-Howrah from April 26 to June 26, one sleeper class will be added from April 26 to June 23 in Mithila Express, one AC three tier will be added in Sealdah-Bikaner Duronto Express from April 26 to June 29.

One sleeper class for Sealdah-Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express and Sealdah-Silchar-Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express from April 26 to June 30 and on June 28 respectively and one sleeper class will be added in both Kolkata-Ghazipur-Kolkata City Weekly Express and Kolkata-Ghazipur-Kolkata City Weekly Shabd Bhedi Express from April 27 to June 29 and June 30 respectively.