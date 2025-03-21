Spike in fatal accidents on Jessore Rd raises concern

Kolkata: Even after road safety weeks and other initiatives are followed accordingly every year, the death of six persons in multiple road accidents on Jessore Road and its surrounding areas under the Airport traffic guard in the past month has raised concern among the cops and the local people.

According to sources, in the past month, several fatal accidents have taken place on Jessore Road and Belghoria Expressway under the jurisdiction of Bidhannagar City Police. In most of the cases, two-wheeler riders are involved as the victims. During the middle of February, a minor girl and her parents were killed in a road accident on Belghoria Expressway near the city hotel.

A sand-laden truck had run over them. Recently within two weeks back to back two fatal accidents had taken place on Jessore Road in the Michael Nagar area and near airport gate number 3. Police sources informed that the accidents that have taken place in recent times, could have been avoided if the drivers and two-wheeler riders were cautious while driving. In Michael Nagar, a truck had rammed behind the bus. It was alleged that the bus had stopped at the designated stoppage for boarding and deboarding of passengers.

Suddenly a truck rammed behind the bus. After the bus moved a bit forward due to the impact, the truck ran over two people. Three days ago a two-wheeler rider rammed behind a taxi near the airport gate number 3 and as a result, a minor boy fell on the road and was run over by a bus. It is alleged that for a long time, no action has been taken against the drivers for speeding.

Earlier, every traffic guard used to detect over-speeding using speed guns and prosecuted the offending drivers. But due to unknown reasons the speed guns are not used at present. About the issues, when a senior officer of the Bidhannagar City Police was contacted, he neither received the calls nor replied to the message.