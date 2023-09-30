Spike in dengue cases: JU to hold fever clinic for hostellers

Kolkata: Considering the dengue crisis at Jadavpur University, the varsity has decided to hold a fever clinic at GC Sen Hostel for three days, from September 30 to October 2.



The medical official of the varsity said that they are tracking each and every case amongst the hostellers.

According to the officials, there are currently 35-40 dengue-positive cases amidst the university’s hostellers. In most cases, the hostellers do not come forward and report it, hence special measures like checking of temperature at hostel gates are conducted to ensure that they can keep track of the situation.

Regular visits are also being made by medical professionals to hostels, where they are coordinating with the hostel superintendents.

The fever clinic will be held from 11 am to 12:30 pm on September 30 and October 1 and from 1 pm to 2:30 pm on October 2. Apart from that, free blood tests will be done of hostel boarders till the commencement of the Puja vacation. A phlebotomist will attend the GC Sen Hostel daily between 7 am to 9 am.

“Those with fever, without blood report should get themselves tested for dengue, malaria parasite slide and platelet count. Those who are already dengue-positive should be tested for platelet count only on alternate days. Those who are dengue negative but with persistent fever even after two days of negative dengue report will be tested again for dengue antigen, platelet and malaria parasite,” a notice by the Medical Superintendent Dr Mitali Deb was circulated amongst the hostel superintendents of both boys and girls hostel.

Recently, a 23-year-old student of the university died of dengue while two others who were staying in the hostel were admitted to hospital.

The university authorities were mulling over the possibility of introducing hybrid classes till Durga Puja holidays considering the Dengue situation in the varsity.

However, according to sources in the university, most of the departments have informed that it would not be possible to take hybrid or online classes.