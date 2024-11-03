Spicy rasogollas and ‘kheer doi’ dominate ‘Bhai Phonta’ market

BALURGHAT: On the occasion of Bhai Phonta festivities, two sweet delicacies have captured the hearts and taste buds of people across South Dinajpur and beyond Nayabazar’s Kheer-Doi (curd) and Gangarampur’s unique green chili-infused ‘rasogollas’. These treats have become essential items for Bhai Phonta, with many placing advance orders to ensure they can share them with loved ones.

In recent years, Nayabazar’s Kheer Doi has consistently become a favourite during Bhai Phonta but this year’s market includes an exciting addition — the green chilli rasogollas from Gangarampur, which are creating a buzz among food enthusiasts. Orders for these sweets are coming in not only from South Dinajpur but also from neighbouring districts. The demand for Gangarampur’s Kheer Doi as a Bhai Phonta gift surged, with orders coming in well before the celebration. The green chili rasogollas have quickly gained popularity, especially among the younger generation, who are flocking to sweet shops in Gangarampur to try this new creation. In the run-up to Kali Puja, curd makers in Nayabazar were busy producing the Kheer Doi, offering variations like sugar-free and flavored options, including Chandrochoor curd. However, due to rising prices of essential commodities, the wholesale price of authentic Kheer Doi has increased to Rs 200 per kilogram, while the Chandrochoor variety is being sold at Rs 180 per kilogram.

Demand for these sweets has even spilled over to neighbouring Bihar and other districts in North Bengal, with some shops receiving bulk orders. Around 100 families from Nayabazar had taken up the task of preparing Kheer Doi, with a target of producing 500 quintals using locally sourced milk. In anticipation of high demand, large quantities of the Doi was stocked in stalls around Gangarampur’s Chowpathi area and deliveries were dispatched overnight to various North Bengal districts, including Siliguri.

Bapi Ghosh, a curd maker from Nayabazar, commented: “We received significant orders from North Bengal districts for Bhai Phonta and advance payments were made by several sweet shops. However, rising prices have slightly impacted curd costs. With demand rising every year, we have carefully prepared a range of curds, including sugar-free options for health-conscious customers.”

Meanwhile, Gangarampur’s green chili rasogollas have also become a hot seller, priced at Rs 20 per piece. Sweet maker Niranjan Saha shared: “There has been immense demand for our green chilli rasogollas, especially among younger customers.

We’ve prepared ample stock to meet orders not only from Gangarampur but also across different parts of South Dinajpur.”