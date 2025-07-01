Spice Money powers over 9.5 mn rural bill payments in 2025 via Bharat Connect

Kolkata: Spice Money (a subsidiary of DiGiSPICE Technologies), India’s pioneer in rural fintech and a leader in assisted digital payments platform, has facilitated over 9.5 million digital bill payment transactions through the Spice Money App via Bharat Connect, a platform by NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited between January and May 2025. Spice Money is an authorised BBPOU license holder under the BBPS framework, providing a compliant platform for rural citizens to carry out bill payments with confidence.

Among the top performing states, Bengal emerged as a clear leader with over 18,000 ‘adhikaris’ (agents) assisting more than 2.16 million bill payment transactions Bharat Connect transactions from January-May 2025. It was followed by Bihar, where nearly 15,800 agents assisted around 2.4 million transactions; Uttar Pradesh, with over 14,500 adhikaris assisting 7.1 lakh transactions; Madhya Pradesh, with close to 10,600 assisting 6.2 lakh transactions and Chhattisgarh, where over 6,300 adhikaris assisting approximately 5.2 lakh transactions.

Spice Money’s 15+ lakh strong Adhikari network, with over 1.5 lakh active adhikaris transacting for bill payments month-on-month, spans across 95 per cent of rural pincodes.

These adhikaris act as digital catalysts, helping citizens pay for services such as electricity, water, education fees, DTH, loan EMIs, mobile recharges and more—often for the very first time through digital means.

Commenting on the sustained growth, Dilip Modi, Founder and CEO of Spice Money, said: “Digital inclusion in Bharat is not just about technology, it is about trust. At Spice Money, we are proud to be India’s No. 1 assisted bill payments platform and an authorised BBPOU license holder, delivering safe, secure and compliant financial services to the last mile.

Using the Spice Money App, these adhikaris are assisting people to pay for various utility services often for the very first time through digital means.”

Noopur Chaturvedi, Managing Director & CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited added: “The Bharat Connect platform is designed to create a unified and accessible bill payment ecosystem for every Indian. Our commitment to financial inclusion drives us to take this platform to the last mile, ensuring even the most remote corners of the country.”