Speeding truck kills student

Raiganj: A Class XII girl Chumki Barman (17) died when a sand-laden speeding truck ran over her at Najirpur in North Dinajpur on Thursday. The driver managed to flee from the spot. However, the locals caught Amir Hossain, the driver’s helper and beat him up. He is undergoing treatment at Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital, with serious injury.



The irate mob also vandalised the truck. Grief and tension prevailed in the locality. The agitated locals demanded that movement of sand-laden trucks be stopped in the locality.

It is reported that Chumki Barman was a Class XII student of Maharajahat Uchcha Vidyalaya. She was a resident of Runia village. On Thursday morning, she was riding a bicycle on her way to attend tuition classes when near Najirpur, the sand-laden speeding lorry hit her from behind, killing her on the spot.

Rabin Barman, maternal uncle of the deceased, said: “In order to avoid police, many sand-laden trucks pass through our locality. This truck was moving at high speed. We demand that police immediately take steps to stop the movement of trucks in our locality.”

Biswasroy Sarkar, IC Raiganj Police Station, said: “The driver of the truck has escaped. We have started an investigation. The driver will be arrested soon.”

Incidentally on June 1, two school students were run over by a sand-laden truck at Binnabari in North Dinajpur district.