Speeding truck hits cab, three injured

Kolkata: Three persons were injured after a cab was hit by a speeding truck on Belghoria Expressway on

Friday morning.

On Friday around 7 am, an app cab carrying two passengers was moving towards the airport along the Belghoria Expressway. While passing through the Dhalai Brigade area, a sand-laden truck rammed the cab from behind. Due to the impact, the cab got damaged. However, the passengers and drivers had a miraculous escape

with minor injuries.

Police have detained the truck driver and seized the truck. Cops are probing to unearth the cause of the accident. It is suspected that either the driver had fallen asleep or he failed to spot the cab owing to dense fog in the morning.

Sources informed that despite the truck drivers being urged to drive cautiously in the morning during winter season, a section of truck drivers are found to be driving the heavy vehicles at high-speed in order to reach their destinations within the city limits before the no entry timing starts.