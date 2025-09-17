Speeding truck collides with bike, one killed

Raiganj: A road accident claimed the life of a 9-year-old girl, Samsada Khatun, while two others were injured when a speeding truck collided with the the bike they were on, near Botolbari, Karandighi in North Dinajpur district on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, three people were travelling on a bike from Dhoabari of Rosakhoa towards Bilashpur in Karandighi. As they approached a petrol pump near Botolbari, a speeding truck suddenly hit the bike from behind. Samsada Khatun died on the spot due to the impact, while Seikh Samsuddin and Seikh Tahib sustained serious injuries and were immediately taken to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital for treatment.

A police officer from Karandighi Police Station confirmed that the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined and a detailed investigation is currently underway.