Speeding milk van kills pavement dweller

Kolkata: A footpath dweller was killed in an accident after a milk van drove over him while he was asleep on the pavement at Circus Avenue, near Park Circus Seven Point.



Police seized the milk van but the driver escaped. The incident happened at 5:45 am. A milk van bearing registration number WB 03D 6124 was moving towards Park Circus Seven Point from Exide Crossing. The driver was allegedly driving in a rash and negligent manner when he lost control and mounted the footpath.

The van drove over a man (40) who was sleeping and came to a halt. Soon after, the driver fled the spot.

Locals informed the Karaya police station. Cops shifted the victim to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’. Police have registered a case against the driver and started a probe. A manhunt is on to nab the accused.