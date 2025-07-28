Speeding car hits bike, 2 lawyers die

Raiganj: Two young lawyers from Raiganj District Judge’s Court died in a hit‑and‑run road accident on National Highway (NH) 34 near Baliapara in the Itahar Police Station area of North Dinajpur on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Suvojit Saha (40) and Bappaditya Barman (27), residents of Deshbandhupara in Raiganj and Chainagar village in Hemtabad respectively.

According to police sources, Suvojit and Bappaditya were riding a motorcycle toward Maina of Malda district to meet Suvojit’s wife and daughter, who were staying at his in‑laws’ home there. Heavy rain had set in when a speeding car struck their bike before fleeing the scene. Both lawyers died instantly.

Sukumar Ghosh , Inspector in-charge of Itahar Police Station, said: “The bodies have been sent to Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem examination. A formal investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision and to apprehend the car which

is responsible.”