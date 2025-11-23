Speeding App cab hits at least 6 people near Eco Park; driver detained

Kolkata: At least six people were injured on Saturday morning when a speeding car lost control near Gate 4 of Eco Park in New Town and hit a motorcycle and pedestrians waiting at a bus stop before crashing into a road divider. Police have detained the driver and seized the vehicle.

According to police, the car, which was an App cab, was travelling from the Biswa Bangla Gate side towards Akankha crossing when it first hit a roadside divider.

It then veered into the service road, striking a motorcycle and throwing the rider onto the road, before hitting several people at the bus stop. The vehicle eventually stopped after hitting another divider.

“The accident occurred in front of Gate No 4 of Eco Park in New Town.

The car was travelling from the Biswa Bangla Gate towards Akankha More at high speed. It first hit a roadside divider before crossing over it and entering the adjoining approach road,” a police officer said. All the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver, a young man who was alone in the cab, was also injured.

Police found him sitting on the pavement and took him to the hospital before detaining him.

Police are examining whether the driver lost control due to speed or if a mechanical problem, such as brake failure, contributed to the incident.

“The exact cause of the accident is under investigation. We are examining all possibilities, including mechanical failure and negligence,” the official reportedly said.