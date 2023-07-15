Speeding ambulance hits bikers, pedestrians; 3 killed

Kolkata: Three people were killed in a road accident at Bhatar in East Burdwan on Friday morning after an ambulance carrying a patient lost control and hit a motorcycle, a bicycle and two pedestrians in a row before toppling over.



According to sources, on Friday afternoon, a patient identified as Ananta Let was being taken to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital from Rampurhat.

While crossing the Natungram area in Bhatar of East Burdwan, the driver lost control and hit a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. After hitting the motorcycle the ambulance hit a cyclist and two pedestrians in a row and toppled over.

Local residents rescued the injured and rushed them to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital where three of them, including Let, were declared brought dead. It is alleged that the ambulance was being driven at a high speed and the driver is suspected to have lost control over the vehicle due to over speeding.

After the incident local people put up a blockade alleging police inaction against traffic violators. They also demanded installation of speed breakers in order to prevent over speeding in the area. After almost half an hour police pacified the locals following which the blockade was withdrawn.