Speculations rife as Dilip Ghosh skips PM’s Durgapur meeting

Kolkata: Former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh did not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Durgapur on Friday triggering a fresh speculation over Ghosh’s political future. Instead of joining Modi’s rally, Ghosh flew to Delhi to meet party’s national president JP Nadda.

However, Ghosh had to return from Nadda’s house empty-handed as he failed to hold a meeting with him.

Before leaving for Delhi at Kolkata airport, Ghosh told the reporters that he would not be present at the Durgapur event. He said that he skipped the PM’s meeting as the party did not want him to attend the meeting. “The workers had called me, so I said yes. The party didn’t invite me. Maybe the party doesn’t want me to go. It might cause discomfort. So I’m not going to Durgapur. I’m going to Delhi for important party work,” Ghosh told reporters.

When Ghosh left Kolkata, it was believed that he had travelled to the national capital at Nadda’s summons, further raising expectations of a significant meeting. Upon arriving in Delhi, Ghosh reportedly made his way to Nadda’s residence around 1 pm.

Ghosh’s vehicle was seen exiting the premises within a few minutes, clearly indicating that the anticipated meeting did not materialise. Dilip Ghosh remained silent after he came out of Nadda’s residence. He explicitly told reporters that he would comment on the matter only “when the time is right”, giving birth to many speculations.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kuinal Ghosh on the issue said: “It is a matter within the BJP. Ghosh is going to meet the national president on the day the PM visits Bengal shows that infightning within the BJP is at its peak.”