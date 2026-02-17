Speculation mounts over Pratik Ur Rahaman joining TMC

Kolkata: Ever since CPI(M’s) state committee member Pratik Ur Rahaman resigned from the party on Monday, speculations have been doing rounds that he may join the ruling TMC and become a candidate for 2026 Assembly polls.



According to sources, Rahaman may soon join the ruling party in the presence of some of the top leaders. There has also been a buzz that Rahaman may contest on TMC’s ticket from Magrahat West Assembly seat. Rahaman is a popular leader in Magrahat, and enjoys a substantial support base in the locality.

A senior TMC leader from South 24-Parganas fueled the speculations, saying that Rahaman is a young and dynamic leader and the party will be strengthened if he joins the ruling party.

He also clarified that the final decision will, however, be taken by the party supremo Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

It came as a jolt to the state CPI(M) when Rahaman resigned from the party on Monday, stating that he was unable to align himself with the leadership’s views and strategies on some issues. Rahaman became the CPI(M’s) candidate in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Constituency in 2024.