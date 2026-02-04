Specially-abled youth tortured to death in Ghola

Kolkata: In a barbaric incident, a specially-abled youth was murdered by pouring hot water on him and forcing him to drink acid following an assault in Ghola of North 24-Parganas.



The incident occurred on Sunday and the youth died in hospital on Monday. Locals staged a blockade after the body reached his home, demanding strict punishment. Police have arrested two persons and are questioning them.

Ashiq Mondal, a specially-abled youth unable to speak or hear and a resident of Panihati Municipality, was allegedly assaulted on Sunday by a local resident and his family on suspicion of theft. The attackers reportedly poured boiling water on him and forced him to drink acid. They then fled. Mondal was taken to Sagar Dutta Hospital, where he later died. Following a complaint by Mondal’s family, police registered a murder case. On Monday night, local residents staged a protest and blocked the road, prompting the deployment of a large police force along with the Rapid Action Force. The situation was brought under control, and police patrolling in the area has been intensified to maintain law and order.