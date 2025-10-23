Specially-abled youth assaulted in Kasba

Kolkata: A specially-abled youth was allegedly assaulted by two persons on Monday night over organising a Kali Puja in front of his house without consent in Kasba.

Though a complaint was lodged at the Kasba Police Station, no arrest was made so far.

According to sources, Mangal Halder, a resident of Jogendra Garden area of Kasba is specially-abled. On Monday, he saw that a Kali Puja was organised in front of his house without his or any of his family members’ permission. When Mangal confronted the duo, they started assaulting him. Hearing him screaming, Mangal’s uncle Balaram Haldar came out of the house and tried to save him. As he tried to stop the accused duo, Balaram was also assaulted.

It is alleged that the duo are local miscreants and earlier had prevented Mangal from organising Jagadhatri Puja earlier. Police have initiated a probe in this regard.