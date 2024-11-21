Specially-abled girl becomes symbolic head of UNICEF Bengal for day

Kolkata: A specially-abled girl from a village in South 24-Parganas district was made the symbolic head of UNICEF’s Bengal unit on the occasion of World Children’s Day on Wednesday. Riya Sardar, who hails from Vidyanagar village, urged the international body to include children’s opinions in the decision-making process.

After assuming the chair for the day from UNICEF Bengal chief Monjur Hossain, Sardar took a decision that the UN body would meet children once annually and their opinions would be included during planning for children’s development programmes, a release said.

Sardar sent an e-mail regarding this decision to all officials of UNICEF in Kolkata.

“Initially, there was no ramp in the toilet of our school. However, following an initiative of school authorities, a ramp was constructed. Classes are now being held on the ground floor after my father’s request as children like me faced difficulties in getting up to the higher floors of the building. No physically challenged children like me should face any trouble in schools and other places,” Sardar, daughter of a small businessman, said. UNICEF officials pledged to implement the decision taken by Sardar as their chief for the day. They said that an annual meeting with the children would be held as part of their movement to ‘listen to the future’.

In another programme held in Berhampore in Murshidabad district, Soumiki Chakraborty, a class 12 student of Chuanpur Vidyaniketan Girls’ High School, took over the chair of the editor of a community-based TV channel ‘ImaginCTv’ and decided to broadcast at least one news every month on issues concerning children of the district, the release said.