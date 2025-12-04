Specially-abled BLO admitted to hosp due to ‘extreme work’

Kolkata: A primary school teacher from Howrah with 50 per cent disability, who was forced to take the role of a BLO in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), has developed a severe infection in his leg and had to be admitted to hospital. Anirban Bandhyapadhyay, working as the BLO of Part 63 of Domjur Grampanchayat 1 in Howrah, had reportedly submitted his disability certificate to the Election Commission requesting exemption from this duty. There was no response from the commission regarding his request.

Family members said he had suffered a toe injury in July and had been advised not to walk long distances. “For this duty, he had to walk from door-to-door to distribute the forms. Also, he was working the whole night digitising the forms. This sheer pressure took a toll on his health,” his wife, Moumita Bandhyapadhyay, said.

Anirban was admitted to a private hospital in Kankurgachi with a severe infection in his leg on Tuesday night. The family also said they are worried about the treatment expenses. The District Teachers’ Association has already extended help to the family.

Rajib Bandhyopadhyay, a prominent leader of the ruling party, met Anirban in the hospital and assured him of assistance.