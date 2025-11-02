Special voter enumeration drive in Bengal for final voter list of 2025 from November 4

Kolkata: The office of the Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) will begin a special voter enumeration drive for the final voter list of 2025 from November 4, when booth-level officers (BLOs) will visit every household with enumeration forms.

Every voter whose name appears on the 2025 electoral roll must fill out this new form, which is mandatory. The form will contain several pre-printed details from the existing voter card database that voters must verify.

The pre-filled details include the voter’s name, EPIC number, address, name and number of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies, part number, serial number, state name, a special QR code and the voter’s photograph, which may be black-and-white or in colour.

In the first section, voters must update certain details: affix a recent passport-size colour photograph, mention date of birth in the DD/MM/YYYY format (mandatory), and provide a mobile number since future election-related information and OTPs will be sent to it. Providing an Aadhaar number is optional. Voters must mention the name of their father or guardian; if the relative has an EPIC number, it may be added. Married women should provide their husband’s name and EPIC number (optional). Unmarried individuals should write “Not Applicable” in the spouse’s name field.

A key part of the form concerns 2002 voter data. Those born in or before 1984 must fill in their details as per the 2002 voter list — name, EPIC number (if available), relative’s name, and the 2002 address (Assembly, Part, and Serial numbers). Owing to delimitation, constituency names or numbers may differ, but voters should provide the information as it appeared in 2002.

Those born after 1984 must instead provide details of a close relative—such as father, mother, uncle or aunt—whose name was on the 2002 voter list, including their name, 2002 EPIC number (if available), relationship, and 2002 voter list address.

After completing the form, voters must sign in the designated space. If a family member is away, another can fill in and sign on their behalf, mentioning the relationship.

The final voter list for 2025 will be prepared based on this enumeration. Each BLO may visit a household up to three times; if a house is locked, a notice will be left before two revisits. For voters who are visiting abroad, online form submission facilities will be available.