Special trains between Krishnanagar, Ranaghat

Kolkata: To manage the anticipated rush of passengers during Jagaddhatri Puja, Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division will operate a pair of special EMU trains between Krishnanagar and Ranaghat on two consecutive nights — October 30–31 and October 31–November 1.

The special service will halt at all flag and halt stations along the route. According to railway officials, the train will depart from Ranaghat at 11:45 pm and from Krishnanagar at 12:30 am on both nights.

Meanwhile, Eastern Railway has announced that downtime activity for the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) has been scheduled between 11:45 pm on November 1 and 5:30 am on November 2 to facilitate the compression of PNR and database files at the PRS Data Centre in Kolkata.

During this period, the Kolkata PRS system will not be available for charting, current booking, internet booking or enquiries.