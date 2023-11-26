Special train between Bandel and Katwa for ‘Rash Utsav’ in Nabadwip

Kolkata: Ahead of the “Rash Utsav” which will take place at Nabadwip, the Eastern Railway (ER) has announced a special train between Bandel and Katwa on Monday and Tuesday.



It will help in catering to the devotees wishing to travel to Nabadwip to take part in the grand celebration. “This mela is renowned for its cultural richness and traditional celebration, making it a much-anticipated event in the region,” ER stated. Hence to facilitate the movement, specials are being run by ER’s Howrah Division.

The special train on both days will stop at all enroute stations. The Down EMU special train will leave Katwa at 4:10 pm and reach Bandel at 6:20 pm, while the Up train will leave Bandel at 6:30 pm and reach Katwa at 8:40 pm. Recently, the Calcutta High Court allowed the devotees participating in the “Shobha Yatra” performed during the Rash Purnima on November 27 to use musical instruments within the permissible limits. The Single Bench of Justice Jay Sengupta did not interfere with the restriction that three to five persons would participate in a march for every Puja offering. However, the Bench allowed the devotees to use the musical instruments with the condition that the sound is within permissible limits.