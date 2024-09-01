Special team formed to tackle traffic congestion in Siliguri

Siliguri: In response to the growing concerns over traffic congestion in Siliguri, the traffic department of Siliguri Metropolitan Police have constituted a special team dedicated to address the issue of traffic. The team will work to remove illegal parking spots in the city and will control wrongful parking.



Apart from this, continued drives against unauthorised e-rickshaws are going on.

Biswa Chand Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said: “We will focus on clearing illegally occupied parking spaces along the roadsides. We are committed to reducing the traffic congestion that plagues Siliguri. This team will actively work to eliminate unauthorised parking areas which are a major contributor to the current traffic woes.”

The traffic situation in the city has worsened in recent times, with improper parking practices and the unchecked movement of unregistered e-rickshaws (toto) contributing significantly to the chaos on the roads. The special team will conduct regular drives against illegal parking and will take necessary steps.

The Traffic department has also taken steps to regulate the operation of totos in the city. According to DCP, the city’s totos have now been organised into specific zones and those without proper registration numbers have been barred from operating on city roads. Barricades have been set up in key locations such as Hashmi Chawk, Sevoke More, Darjeeling More to enforce these new regulations. Signages, including ‘No U-Turn,’ and ‘No Parking’ have been put up in different areas, including Hashmi Chowk and Hill Cart road. Dividers have been placed for pedestrian movement.

Residents hope that the efforts of this special team will bring much-needed relief and restore order to the city streets. With these new measures in place, the Siliguri Metropolitan Police are optimistic that the problem of traffic congestion will be significantly alleviated, improving daily commutes

for all.