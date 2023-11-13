Special queue system enforced by Eastern Railway’s RPF for Bihar & UP-bound trains

Kolkata: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Eastern Railway (ER) enforced a special queue system to ensure safe boarding, particularly for Bihar and Uttar Pradesh-bound trains, where passenger density is higher during festive seasons like Chhath.



The security was tightened in ER stations to ensure that the stampede-like situation that arose in Surat Railway Station in Gujarat is not repeated here. According to news reports, one person died and at least three were injured while trying to enter the Bhagalpur-bound train as migrant workers headed to their home states during the festival season. Over 5,000 passengers reportedly assembled to board trains from platform number four of the station and struggled to get into the coaches of Surat-Bhagalpur Express.

ER’s RPF have partnered with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and other departments to ensure passenger safety while boarding of trains during festive season.

With Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations leading to a significant increase in passengers travelling to their hometowns, focus stations, including Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Barasat, and Asansol, recorded a considerable rise in footfall.

These security measures aim to prevent overcrowding, efficiently manage crowds and enhance overall passenger safety during the festive rush, officials said, adding that the passengers were urged to comply with the designated queue system and follow instructions from railway authorities for their safety.