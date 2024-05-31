Special QRTs to be deployed in vulnerable areas

Kolkata: The Election Commission has decided to deploy Quick Response Teams (QRTs) in vulnerable areas of Bidhannagar for Saturday’s seventh phase elections.



It was learnt that these QRTs will be led by paramilitary forces but will also comprise state police personnel. Such a decision reportedly comes in the wake of violence that unfurled during the last Panchayat elections when New Town itself saw incidents of vote looting. Residents had alleged that despite seeking help from police, their demands allegedly fell on deaf ears.

Commissioner of Police, Biddhannagar, Gaurav Sharma is learnt to have assured that to ensure the poll is conducted peacefully all necessary security arrangements are being made. He confirmed that special ORT teams will be deployed in vulnerable areas.

It reportedly came to light that for areas under Bidhannagar Commissionerate, 57 companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed. About 2034 state police personnel will also be deployed. There are about 850 polling booths in these areas. A large part of Barasat and Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituencies too fall within Bidhannagar Commissionerate. There are about 281 booths in Barasat Lok Sabha Constituency under this area. The number of sensitive booths is 25.

Under the New Town Assembly seat, there are 314 booths out of which 38 booths were identified as sensitive. Under Dum Dum Lok Sabha seats, there are about 187 police booths.

It was learnt that security was heightened since Thursday which included naka checkings. In the past, incidents on polling days have occurred in different parts of Salt Lake and New Town. The QRTs will remain active in such areas some of which are Mahishbathan, Lake Town, Karunamoyee, Bhangor etc.