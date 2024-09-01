Special helpline no. introduced to enhance women security

Raiganj: The Raiganj Police District in North Dinajpur has taken significant steps to enhance security for women in Raiganj town. Along with this, CCTV surveillance has also been beefed up in public places like shopping malls.



A special women’s helpline number, 8370954543, has been introduced and prominently displayed on boards throughout the town. Additionally, the contact numbers for Raiganj Police Station 03523-252337 and the district police control room 9147889119 have also been mentioned. To further bolster these efforts, over 80 CCTV cameras have been installed across various roads and public places in Raiganj, with a particular focus on areas around jewellery shops and shopping malls.

These cameras are monitored round-the-clock to ensure continuous surveillance. Furthermore, a dedicated “Winner Team” comprising women police officers has been constituted. This team patrols the town on scooters, ready to respond immediately to any calls for help from women. If a woman contacts the helpline, this team will swiftly reach the location to provide assistance.

Kuntal Bandopadhaya, Additional Superintendent of Police of Raiganj Police District, emphasised the commitment to women’s safety by stating that over 100 boards have been installed to publicise the helpline. The police are ensuring that every public place in Raiganj is under CCTV surveillance and that the traffic police infrastructure has also been upgraded to support these enhanced security measures.

“Our police teams have also remained vigilant at public places like shopping malls, bus terminus and in front of financial institutions, including banks. People have no reasons to be worried,” stated Bandopadhyay.